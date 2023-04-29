Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.81 earnings per share.

Safehold Stock Down 0.4 %

SAFE opened at $27.72 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 12.61.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Safehold by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.