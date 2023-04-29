Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.81 earnings per share.
Safehold Stock Down 0.4 %
SAFE opened at $27.72 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 12.61.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Safehold by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Safehold
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
