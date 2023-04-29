Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.39

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.39 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.28). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Safestyle UK Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Safestyle UK’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

