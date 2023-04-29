Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.93

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.93 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.48). Saga shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.59), with a volume of 287,307 shares changing hands.

Saga Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £183.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.28.

About Saga

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

