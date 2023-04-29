Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.