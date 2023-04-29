Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.