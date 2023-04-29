Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,557

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 920.95.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

