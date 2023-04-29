Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $264.00 and a 1 year high of $378.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.29.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.