SATS (OTC:SPASF) Shares Down 8.8%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.11.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on SATS in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.02.
SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.
