SATS (OTC:SPASF) Shares Down 8.8%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on SATS in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get SATS alerts:

SATS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.02.

About SATS

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.