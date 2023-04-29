Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $510.99

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.99 ($6.38) and traded as low as GBX 490.56 ($6.13). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.18), with a volume of 77,883 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £778.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 508.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

