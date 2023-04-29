Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. 938,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.