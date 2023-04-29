Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

