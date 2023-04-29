Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $694.22

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.22 ($8.67) and traded as low as GBX 614 ($7.67). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.12), with a volume of 38,995 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.35) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($22.06) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 709.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.94. The company has a market cap of £119.68 million, a P/E ratio of 432.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

About Secure Trust Bank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,040.54%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

