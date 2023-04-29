SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,850.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,056.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

