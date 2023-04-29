Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 16th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of £620.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 83.35 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.67).
Seplat Energy Company Profile
See Also
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.