Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 16th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of £620.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 83.35 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.67).

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.