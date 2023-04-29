Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,768 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 13,687,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

