Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

