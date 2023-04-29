Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,391 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $190.89. 4,608,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

