Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,224 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.20. 6,575,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.