Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.54 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

