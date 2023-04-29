Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Shockwave Medical worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

SWAV opened at $290.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,659 shares of company stock worth $12,517,521. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

