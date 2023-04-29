Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Grows By 106.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

