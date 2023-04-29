Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Rises By 144.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
