Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Rises By 144.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.