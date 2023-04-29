Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Decreases By 24.9%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 738,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 79,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.45%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.