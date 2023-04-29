Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Rises By 34.6%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvotech Stock Up 2.0 %

ALVOW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 56.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.