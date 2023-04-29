Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Increases By 125.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $60.19 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
