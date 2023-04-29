Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Increases By 125.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $60.19 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

