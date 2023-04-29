Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declines By 20.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 15,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,064,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,774. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

