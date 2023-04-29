Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Increases By 51.8%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ ASND traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 3,298,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

