Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Rises By 38.8%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auddia Stock Down 8.3 %

Auddia stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 196,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,262. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Auddia during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

