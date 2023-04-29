Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Drops By 50.0%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of AIAGY opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

Aurubis Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.6676 dividend. This is a boost from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

