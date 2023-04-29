Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Drops By 50.0%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Shares of AIAGY opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.
Aurubis Increases Dividend
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurubis (AIAGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.