Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Decreases By 57.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHPF stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

