Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Decreases By 57.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
BKHPF stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.