Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 49.8%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,771,500 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 54,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

