Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Expands By 36.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 414,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

