Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Drops By 27.9%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 9,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.93) to GBX 485 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Stories

