Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Grows By 29.2%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHKLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 7,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

