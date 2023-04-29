Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 18.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 322,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,081. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

