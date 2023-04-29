Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 46.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.10. 135,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,340 ($29.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,850 ($35.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.21) to GBX 3,060 ($38.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

