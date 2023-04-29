Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 30.0%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

CNNEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

