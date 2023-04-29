Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 30.0%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
CNNEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
