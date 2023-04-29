Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Increases By 145.5%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 62,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
