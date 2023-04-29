Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Increases By 145.5%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CMOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 62,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

