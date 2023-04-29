Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rises By 23.7%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Diversey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.13. 2,269,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Diversey by 50.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth about $925,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

