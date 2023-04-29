Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Decreases By 19.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of EAST stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 271,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

