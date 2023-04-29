Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Rises By 141.0%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the March 31st total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 568,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,462. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 29.49%. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 253.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

