Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Decreases By 20.0%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HRUFF. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

Further Reading

