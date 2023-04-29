Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 20.3%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.8 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LRCDF remained flat at $23.35 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

