Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increases By 24.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

