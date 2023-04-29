Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 58.9%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 252,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

