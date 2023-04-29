Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Drops By 19.2%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qualigen Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,999. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.42.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

