Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declines By 19.8%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.