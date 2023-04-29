Short Interest in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Declines By 19.0%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ResMed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

