Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Drops By 25.6%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

