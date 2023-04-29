Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Drops By 31.2%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,665,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 11,134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,791.1 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40.
Saipem Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.