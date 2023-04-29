Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Drops By 31.2%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,665,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 11,134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,791.1 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

