Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Expands By 13.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

